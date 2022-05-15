Dr. James Maskill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Maskill, DPM
Dr. James Maskill, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Coloma, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Paw Paw Lake Medical Center6559 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038 Directions (269) 463-3600
Lakeland Family Medicine Niles2500 Niles Rd Ste 9, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 463-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Dr Maskell did my ankle surgery correcting a break overlooked by a previous surgeon. He is kind and encouraging. He explained every thing clearly, along with his expectations for me. I was horrified to see the breaks in my ankle joint, but Dr Maskell assured me he would fix it. I had every conference in him. He explained what my recovery would be like and what my part would be in it. He is wonderful and I am grateful for him.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1992064497
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
