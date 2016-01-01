Overview of Dr. James Maurer, MD

Dr. James Maurer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Maurer works at Winthrop Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.