Dr. James McCaffrey, MD
Dr. James McCaffrey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
1
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
2
Abington Medical Specialists1010 Horsham Rd Ste 214, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427497676
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
