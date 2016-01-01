See All Cardiologists in Horsham, PA
Dr. James McCaffrey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James McCaffrey, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Horsham, PA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James McCaffrey, MD

Dr. James McCaffrey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. McCaffrey works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in North Wales, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCaffrey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Medical Specialists
    118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Medical Specialists
    1010 Horsham Rd Ste 214, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Diabetes Type 2
Anxiety
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CHAMPVA
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCaffrey?

    Photo: Dr. James McCaffrey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James McCaffrey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCaffrey to family and friends

    Dr. McCaffrey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCaffrey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James McCaffrey, MD.

    About Dr. James McCaffrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1427497676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McCaffrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaffrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCaffrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCaffrey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaffrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaffrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaffrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.