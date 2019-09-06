Dr. James Miner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Miner, MD
Overview of Dr. James Miner, MD
Dr. James Miner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Dr. Miner's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates LLC8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 844-7059
Otolaryngology Associates LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miner had removed my brother’s tonsils when he was ten and he was able to eat a chicken leg and mashed potatoes that same evening. Needless to say, I had no hesitation when I was 21 and my family doctor told me it was time for my tonsils to come out that I had to travel to Indiana and see Dr. Miner. I flew to Indianapolis on a Monday and tonsils removed on Thursday with no complications. Dr. Miner is the best!
About Dr. James Miner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
