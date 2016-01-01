Dr. James Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Mitchell, MD
Dr. James Mitchell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
NorthBay Cancer Center1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 190, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
About Dr. James Mitchell, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700057569
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mitchell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.