Dr. James Mock, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mock, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Tanglewood Park Physicians6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 619-8709
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for being a great Doctor in the emergency room.
About Dr. James Mock, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093726226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
