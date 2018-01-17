Overview

Dr. James Mock, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Mock works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

