Overview of Dr. James Mortimer, DO

Dr. James Mortimer, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.



Dr. Mortimer works at UPMC Health System in Butler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.