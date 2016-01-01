Overview of Dr. James Nielsen, MD

Dr. James Nielsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Nielsen works at Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute And Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.