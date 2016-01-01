Overview of Dr. James Nielsen, MD

Dr. James Nielsen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital|Boston Chldrns Hosp



Dr. Nielsen works at Fink Ambulatory Center in New York, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.