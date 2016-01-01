Dr. James Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nielsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Nielsen, MD
Dr. James Nielsen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital|Boston Chldrns Hosp
Dr. Nielsen works at
Dr. Nielsen's Office Locations
NYU Langone Health150 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4600
NYU Langone Pediatric Cardiology424 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. James Nielsen, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Boston Chldrns Hosp
- Tulane Sch Med
