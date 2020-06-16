Overview of Dr. James Norman, MD

Dr. James Norman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Norman works at Norman Parathyroid Center in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.