Dr. James Norman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Norman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Norman, MD
Dr. James Norman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Norman works at
Dr. Norman's Office Locations
-
1
Norman Parathyroid Center2400 Cypress Glen Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 972-0000
-
2
The Parathyroid Center at Tampa General Hospital1 Davis Blvd # 6000, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 972-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norman?
Thanks to Dr.Norman and Dr. Carling. The nursing team made me give you the fifth star. When I got overwhelmed with the prep they heard me, and that was all I needed. Tell them often how good they are.
About Dr. James Norman, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073535811
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida-Moffitt Cancer Center
- Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norman works at
Dr. Norman has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norman speaks Spanish.
234 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.