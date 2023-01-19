Dr. James Park, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Park, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Park, DO
Dr. James Park, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Neurological Medical Group OC11100 Warner Ave Ste 256, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 979-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Neurologist I’ve been seeing him for over 20 years. I can’t believe all the negative reviews. I guess some people are just impatient or doesn’t understand what he does. The front office is very professional. He takes care of all my neurological problems and issues. He’s taken care of me and he listens to everything. He does the necessary testing to make sure that the necessary treatment is working. I’ve been to all his office before. When he had Garden Grove, Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley. I’ve lived in City of Anaheim, Orange County, City of San Diego, San Diego County and Currently in Los Angeles County.
About Dr. James Park, DO
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Korean
- 1306871421
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
