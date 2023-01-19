Overview of Dr. James Park, DO

Dr. James Park, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Neurological Medical Group OC in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.