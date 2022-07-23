See All Ophthalmologists in Denver, CO
Dr. James Patterson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Patterson, MD

Dr. James Patterson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Patterson works at Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C. in Denver, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Eye Infections and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patterson's Office Locations

    Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C.
    1666 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-1777
    Colorado Ophthalmology Associates PC
    11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 235, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Thank you and I'm so happy chose you as my surgeon! You took time to answer my questions and you made me feel comfortable with having cataract surgery. Thank you and your wonderful staff at Cherry Hills Surgery Center!
    Lubjean Bay — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Patterson, MD
    About Dr. James Patterson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396788493
    Education & Certifications

    • North Canterbury Hosp
    • University of Colorado
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Eye Infections and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

