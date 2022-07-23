Dr. James Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Patterson, MD
Dr. James Patterson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C.1666 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 320-1777
Colorado Ophthalmology Associates PC11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 235, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 320-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you and I'm so happy chose you as my surgeon! You took time to answer my questions and you made me feel comfortable with having cataract surgery. Thank you and your wonderful staff at Cherry Hills Surgery Center!
About Dr. James Patterson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Canterbury Hosp
- University of Colorado
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Eye Infections and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patterson speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
