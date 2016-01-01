Overview

Dr. James Petersen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Petersen works at Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease in Lake Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.