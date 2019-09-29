See All Ophthalmologists in Shelton, CT
Dr. James Pinke, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Pinke, MD

Dr. James Pinke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.

Dr. Pinke works at James R Pinke MD in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pinke's Office Locations

    The Pinke Eye Center
    9 Cots St Ste 1A, Shelton, CT 06484 (203) 924-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Griffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stye
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2019
    How grateful I am for Dr. Pinke. He did my glaucoma surgery & I know he saved my sight. I have since moved & haven’t found anyone as great as he. Dr. Pinke thank you-you’re the best!
    Karen C-from Texas — Sep 29, 2019
    About Dr. James Pinke, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1770587123
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Tufts New England Med Center
    Internship
    Faulkner Hospital
    Medical Education
    TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
