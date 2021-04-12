See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. James Regan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. James Regan, MD

Dr. James Regan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Regan works at MDVIP - Highlands Ranch, Colorado in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Regan's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Highlands Ranch, Colorado
    MDVIP - Highlands Ranch, Colorado
200 W County Line Rd Ste 100, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
(303) 801-4534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. James Regan, MD

    Internal Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1407860018
    Education & Certifications

    Exempla St Joseph Hospital
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Littleton Adventist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Regan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Regan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Regan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Regan works at MDVIP - Highlands Ranch, Colorado in Highlands Ranch, CO. View the full address on Dr. Regan’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Regan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

