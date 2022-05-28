Dr. Rittelmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Rittelmeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rittelmeyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Marc Saad , MD1100 N 18th St Ste 100, Monroe, LA 71201
Hospital Affiliations
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Rittlemeyer after Dr. Causey left for Shreveport. He treated both my late wife and me for our heart problems. A better humane person could not have been found. Sure hated to see him leave Monroe.
About Dr. James Rittelmeyer, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1023070711
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
