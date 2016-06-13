Dr. James Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Locations
Renew Dermatology1603 Santa Rosa Rd, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 440-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Robinson and his staff. Wonderful!
About Dr. James Robinson, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
