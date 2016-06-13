See All Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. James Robinson, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.

Dr. Robinson works at Renew Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renew Dermatology
    1603 Santa Rosa Rd, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 440-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2016
    I love Dr. Robinson and his staff. Wonderful!
    WCampbell in Richmond, VA — Jun 13, 2016
    About Dr. James Robinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407858715
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Renew Dermatology in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

