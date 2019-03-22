Dr. James Rudick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rudick, MD
Dr. James Rudick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
James H Rudick MD4765 Higbee Ave NW Ste B, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Awesome doctor. Very knowledgeable!!
About Dr. James Rudick, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1417062928
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- University Hosps
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Rudick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rudick has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudick.
