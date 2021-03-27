Dr. James Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Saunders, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
James E. Saunders M.d. Inc.3737 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 204, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 537-1221
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Saunders is very compassionate and genuinely cares about his patients. His bedside manners are amazing and answers all of your questions. I have trusted him with my son's health since he was born.
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104839091
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.