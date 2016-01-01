Overview

Dr. James Sim, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.



Dr. Sim works at DOUGLAS K KWOCK, MD, INC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.