Overview of Dr. James Sims, MD

Dr. James Sims, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Sims works at St. Hope Pharmacy in Conroe, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.