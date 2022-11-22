Dr. James Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Spiegel, MD
Dr. James Spiegel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Swedish Cancer Institute - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr # 33, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was an outstanding commentator and was patient and listened to & answered all of our questions, and was available forma phone call whenever we asked. Terrific physician and wonderful “bedside” manner.
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Stanford Hospital|U Conn Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Radiation Oncology
- St. Anne Hospital
