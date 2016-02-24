Dr. James Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. James Sullivan, MD
Dr. James Sullivan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
Thames Eye Group PC200 Sandy Hollow Rd Ste 2, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 245-1028
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
I've seen Dr. Sullivan for 17 years for SLE and its many complications. He is excellent, professional, caring and listens.
About Dr. James Sullivan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1780679472
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.