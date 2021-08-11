Overview of Dr. James Talkington, MD

Dr. James Talkington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Mississippi Medical School Jackson MS|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Talkington works at Florida Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics PA in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Arthroscopy and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.