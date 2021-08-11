Dr. James Talkington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talkington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Talkington, MD
Overview of Dr. James Talkington, MD
Dr. James Talkington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Mississippi Medical School Jackson MS|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Talkington's Office Locations
Florida Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedics, PA2428 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 220-6841Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I've had three visits with Dr. Talkington on a Workman's Comp. claim and I was in and out within thirty minutes on all three! On my first visit he actually asked me what I like to do in my off time. Unheard of in today's fast pace world! He and his staff were professional, friendly and treated me with respect. He took the time to explain all the options including surgery(which I didn't need). I would highly recommend him for any orthopedic needs that you may have!
About Dr. James Talkington, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1578521092
Education & Certifications
- Sportsmedicine-University of Chicago|University of Chicago Chicago IL
- Jacksonville Health and Education, Jacksonville Florida|University Hospital Jacksonville Florida
- University Hospital Jacksonville FL|University of Mississippi
- Univeristy of Mississippi Medical School Jackson MS|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talkington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talkington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talkington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talkington has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Arthroscopy and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talkington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Talkington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talkington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talkington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talkington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.