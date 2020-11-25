Dr. Tandy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Tandy, MD
Overview of Dr. James Tandy, MD
Dr. James Tandy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Tandy works at
Dr. Tandy's Office Locations
Tandy Snelson & Pugh Mds6930 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 841-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tandy has been a great help to me for over a year and a half. I recommend him to anyone putting off getting help. I wish I would have started sooner, but it is never too late. Thanks Dr. Tandy!
About Dr. James Tandy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144325226
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandy.
