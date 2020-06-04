Dr. Telonis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Telonis, MD
Overview
Dr. James Telonis, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cicero, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Telonis works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine Associates of Central New York PC5586 Legionnaire Dr Ste 1, Cicero, NY 13039 Directions (315) 699-2837
-
2
St Josephs Medical PC5100 W Taft Rd, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 699-2837
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Telonis?
Hello Dr.Telonis. I went to High School with you and you were the smartest person that I went to school with. You actually sat next to me during biology class and showed me how to spell my name in Arabic. I'm so amazed at the life you have led saving lives. I just wanted you to know how important you are to everyone that you have treated. I wish that I were as smart as you during High School. Take care of yourself Jimmy you're a great man as well as a fantastic person and doctor. Truly, Ralph Seitz
About Dr. James Telonis, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1629092978
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Telonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Telonis works at
Dr. Telonis has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Obesity and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Telonis speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Telonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telonis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.