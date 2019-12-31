Dr. Toombs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Toombs, MD
Dr. James Toombs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Toombs works at
Main1 Jefferson Barracks Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Directions (314) 652-4100
Mercy-gohealth Urgent Care - Festus676 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Ste A1, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 492-2245
Our Urgent Care LLC3433 N Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63033 Directions (314) 755-1822
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Toombs at an Urgent Care. He was thorough, asked plenty of questions, and was a good listener. He checked everything out and also took his time explaining my condition and his treatment for me. He did not rush things and I felt at ease asking questions. I was impressed. I have no complaints, would go back to him every time!
Dr. Toombs accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toombs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Toombs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toombs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toombs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toombs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.