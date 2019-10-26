Overview of Dr. James Tribble, MD

Dr. James Tribble, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Tribble works at Surgical Associates of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.