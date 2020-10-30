Overview

Dr. James Turbett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Turbett works at Lake Health Physician Group Lake County Family Practice in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.