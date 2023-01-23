Dr. Van Haren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Van Haren, MD
Overview of Dr. James Van Haren, MD
Dr. James Van Haren, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Van Haren's Office Locations
Calvin J Dykstra MD2716 East Paris Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 975-0700
Forest View Psychiatric Hospital1055 Medical Park Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 942-9610
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing him for a decade and made a decision to stay with him. He's a no BS type of guy. He doesn't start to go over meds as soon as you walk in the door like most providers do. He simply asks, "how ar eyou TODAY"? Because that's where we are, in the present. Not to say that he disregards the past or the future, but concentrates on aspects succh as marriages, home life, employment, grief, etc. From your answers for those questions it' seasier to talk about what medications or perhaps no medications are best to try. He's a one at a time man in terms of drugs in terms of adding and subtracting. Not too much change at once or he or you may get mixed up if problems occur as to which med is causing the problem. All round good guy. Hold on because it's going to be an intense ride! Good luck.
About Dr. James Van Haren, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114901840
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Psychiatry
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Haren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Haren.
