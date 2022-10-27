Dr. Wallace III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Wallace III, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wallace III, MD
Dr. James Wallace III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Donna H Lewis Msw4143 Columbia Rd Ste D, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 651-1299
I am 68, my last Dr.Jones, retired at 90- He Was Irreplaceable to me- Dr Jones gave me Dr Wallace-a Good Man he said. He was correct-Dr Wallace is excellent in "Listening"- I know he will answer any questions-I have posed many to him, in my journey to find a replacement
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace III.
