See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. James Wallace III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Wallace III, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Wallace III, MD

Dr. James Wallace III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Wallace III works at DONNA H LEWIS MSW in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD
Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Ram Bishnoi, MD
Dr. Ram Bishnoi, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Erin Spearman, MD
Dr. Erin Spearman, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Dr. Wallace III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donna H Lewis Msw
    4143 Columbia Rd Ste D, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 651-1299

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wallace III?

Oct 27, 2022
I am 68, my last Dr.Jones, retired at 90- He Was Irreplaceable to me- Dr Jones gave me Dr Wallace-a Good Man he said. He was correct-Dr Wallace is excellent in "Listening"- I know he will answer any questions-I have posed many to him, in my journey to find a replacement
Madeline Manning — Oct 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Wallace III, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Wallace III, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wallace III to family and friends

Dr. Wallace III's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wallace III

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Wallace III, MD.

About Dr. James Wallace III, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306067954
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wallace III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wallace III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wallace III works at DONNA H LEWIS MSW in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wallace III’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. James Wallace III, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.