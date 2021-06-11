Dr. James Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Watson, MD
Dr. James Watson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Surgical Associates2190 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
I absolutely adore Dr. Watson. He is a brillbrilliant surgeon! I desperately needed a breast reduction and he did such a great job that when I look in the mirror each day I am filled with joy and gratitude. He changed my life. First I had to lose weight and he helped me with that, then when ready for surgery everything went smoothly. No infections, perfect post op. I healed up with no pain. My results are amazing. I am forever grateful. He is such a kind and caring doctor. I also want to thank Dana for providing the support needed to make my dream come true. Thank you Dr. Watson from the depths of my soul. I couldn’t be happier. Dr. Watson is the only way to go!!!
About Dr. James Watson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1912913252
Education & Certifications
- Kettering Medical Center
- Kettering Med Center|Wright State University School Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.