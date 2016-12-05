Overview of Dr. James Wheeler, MD

Dr. James Wheeler, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Wheeler works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.