Dr. James Wigand, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wigand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Wigand works at
Locations
Diabetes Endocrine and Internal Medicine Associates1475 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 272-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wigand has been more doctor for 40 years. He has guided me through diabetes every step of the way.
About Dr. James Wigand, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1831198019
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
