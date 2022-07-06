Dr. James Wilbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilbanks, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wilbanks, MD
Dr. James Wilbanks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Wilbanks' Office Locations
Winfield Pediatric Clinic3400 Highway 78 E Ste 318, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 221-4801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been Her Doctor even before she was born. All the tests showed Down syndrome but her OBGYN Doctor and Dr. Wilbanks said to see this Doctor in Birmingham before you do anything (Abortion). We went to her and all the tests came back Positive For Down Syndrome. BUT this Doctor did not believe the results and ran them again, and the same - "positive for down syndrome". BUT she just did not believe the results and said "we are going to ask for the right to DRAW Blood straight from the baby, still came back positive BUT Not 100%. She then examined the baby inside and did the measurements, weight, Lenth, etc... When she was done 6+ hours later her words - Everything is pointing to Down Syndrome, But her opinion was - Don't Have an Abortion! I think all the tests are wrong. The baby's Size and Shape of her face are so Normal it's textbook! Even after all the tests came back Positive she said I believe 95% to 100% it's a False Positive! 4 mos. later "She's 100% Perfect!" "Trust Him"
About Dr. James Wilbanks, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902861552
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
