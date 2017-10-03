Dr. James Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. James Wong, MD
Dr. James Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Connecticut Glaucoma Associates111 East Ave Ste 335, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 856-7142Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr, Wong and all his staff are very kind and caring, Very professional too. Dr Wong was recommended to me by many different people years ago, and I trust his judgement completely. He takes his time with his patients too, and explains options. I have been very, very pleased both with him and his office staff.
About Dr. James Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
English, Cantonese
- 1912994666
Education & Certifications
- Wellesley Hospital Toronto Canada
- Metropolitan Hospital Nyc
- Maimonides Med Center
- New York Medical College
- City College of New York
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.