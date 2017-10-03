Overview of Dr. James Wong, MD

Dr. James Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Connecticut Glaucoma Associates in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.