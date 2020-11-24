Dr. James Yousif, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yousif, DO
Overview
Dr. James Yousif, DO is a Dermatologist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Yousif works at
Locations
Specialized Pathology Partners4798 Wenmar Dr, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 401-3747
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yousif and his entire Medical Team are A+ at everything they do!! I have beat Melanoma Cancer and Basal Cell Cancers with their team of awesome doctors!! dr. Yousif was extremely informative with excellent bed side manners as well. I highly recommend Dr. Yousif for all of your skin needs.
About Dr. James Yousif, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Chaldean
- 1962780841
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yousif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousif accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yousif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousif has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yousif speaks Arabic and Chaldean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.