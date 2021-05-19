Dr. James Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. James Yu, MD
Dr. James Yu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ACN West - VC10 Specialties Clinic622 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
A true dedicated professional that always has his patients’ best interests in mind.
About Dr. James Yu, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1306020474
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.