Dr. James Zins, MD
Dr. James Zins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Zins is absolutely the best at what he does. I am so thankful that I found him for my genioplasty surgery and wouldn't change a single thing about my experience with him and the Cleveland Clinic. He is so knowledgable and professional, but his kindness, caring nature, and willingness to go above and beyond for his patients is what sets him apart. I am thrilled with my results and would recommend Dr. Zins to anyone and everyone.
- Great Ormond St Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Princeton U
Dr. Zins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zins.
