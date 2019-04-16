Overview of Dr. Jamie Bludsworth, DO

Dr. Jamie Bludsworth, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Bludsworth works at Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic in Enterprise, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.