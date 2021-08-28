Overview

Dr. Jamie Macdougall, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Macdougall works at Aesthetic Dermatology and Laser in Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Impetigo and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.