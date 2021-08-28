Dr. Jamie Macdougall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdougall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Macdougall, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamie Macdougall, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Macdougall works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Beach828 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 545-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdougall?
He's been my doctor for more than 20 years. He always walks in full of good humor and ready to partner with me, clearly explaining everything.
About Dr. Jamie Macdougall, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932186582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdougall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdougall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdougall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdougall works at
Dr. Macdougall has seen patients for Warts, Impetigo and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdougall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macdougall speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdougall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdougall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdougall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdougall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.