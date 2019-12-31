Dr. Jamie Matteo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Matteo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jamie Matteo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Matteo works at
Locations
Cara Kalogerou Dpm Inc.628 Niles Cortland Rd SE Ste 103, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 372-2218
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and concerned Dr. Explains herself well with what is going on. Kind, considerate, funny and most of all knows her stuff. I have recommended her to others and will always do so.
About Dr. Jamie Matteo, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1093075020
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Saint Mary's College Notre Dame, In
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matteo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matteo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matteo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matteo, there are benefits to both methods.