Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD
Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Mullally works at
Dr. Mullally's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullally?
The first doctor that understood me. She didn't tell me the old line about calories in vs calories out. She listened and answered all my questions patiently and thoroughly. She gave me hope after thinking I'd never be able to lose weight or if I could ever be comfortable in my own skin again. I am so happy I went to her!
About Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376832121
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullally accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullally works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.