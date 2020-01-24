Overview of Dr. Jamie Stern, MD

Dr. Jamie Stern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Stern works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.