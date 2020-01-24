Dr. Jamie Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Stern, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Stern, MD
Dr. Jamie Stern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
1
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4888
2
Upmc Montefiore3459 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4888
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
She’s pretty easy to get in with. I feel like I don’t have to wait more than 10-15 mins to see her. She tries her best and also listens to my complaints! The only downside is the amount of time she spends with you
About Dr. Jamie Stern, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114982022
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.