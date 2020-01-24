See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Jamie Stern, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jamie Stern, MD

Dr. Jamie Stern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Stern works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stern's Office Locations

    Upmc Presbyterian
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 692-4888
    Upmc Montefiore
    3459 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 692-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Obesity
Immunization Administration
Overweight
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
Immunization Administration
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2020
    She’s pretty easy to get in with. I feel like I don’t have to wait more than 10-15 mins to see her. She tries her best and also listens to my complaints! The only downside is the amount of time she spends with you
    — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Jamie Stern, MD

    Internal Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English
    1114982022
    Education & Certifications

    Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

