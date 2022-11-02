See All General Dentists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jamielynn Hanam-Jahr, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (61)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jamielynn Hanam-Jahr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Hanam-Jahr works at Beverly Hills Aesthetic Dentistry in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Aesthetic Dentistry
    435 N Bedford Dr Ste 414, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-2088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 61 ratings
Patient Ratings (61)
5 Star
(57)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 02, 2022
Excellent care.
— Nov 02, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jamielynn Hanam-Jahr, DDS
About Dr. Jamielynn Hanam-Jahr, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215145313
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jamielynn Hanam-Jahr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanam-Jahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hanam-Jahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hanam-Jahr works at Beverly Hills Aesthetic Dentistry in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hanam-Jahr’s profile.

61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanam-Jahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanam-Jahr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanam-Jahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanam-Jahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

