Dr. Jamii St Julien, MD

Surgical Oncology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamii St Julien, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. St Julien works at HCA Florida Surgical Specialists in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida Surgical Specialists
    9332 State Road 54 Ste 303, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6829

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Obesity
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy
Obesity
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Robotic-Assisted Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Robotic-Assisted Pancreas Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2018
    Dr Julien is top notch in my book.I recently had hernia surgery and Dr julien took the time to answer all of my questions in terms that was easy to understand. I felt totally at ease with his confidence and his sincere concern for my well being. Thank You Dr Julien
    Harold Lyons in Pinellas Park, Florida — Jan 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamii St Julien, MD
    About Dr. Jamii St Julien, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881898377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamii St Julien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Julien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Julien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. St Julien works at HCA Florida Surgical Specialists in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Dr. St Julien’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. St Julien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Julien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Julien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Julien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

