Overview of Dr. Jan Eckermann, MD

Dr. Jan Eckermann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Eckermann works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eckermann's Office Locations

    Limited To Official County Duties Only
    1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-2274
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Jan M. Eckermann, MD
    2323 16th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 843-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 27, 2020
    I was referred to Dr Eckermann by my insurance company as a second opinion and I cannot express my gratitude to him and his wonderful staff. I was diagnosed with multiple issues in my back and needed a spinal fusion. From the moment I entered the office I felt heard. He is extremely easy to talk to and truly cares about his patients. While most Dr.’s tend to listen to respond, Dr. Eckermann listens to hear. From my experience, he seems to trust his instincts as equally as he trusts the facts. I was in and out of a wheelchair due to severe sciatic pain depending on the day and now, post fusion, I am walking and dancing again, living a pain free life. His office staff is just as dedicated to making their patients comfortable. Crystal continuously went above and beyond any expectation I could have ever had in helping me with disability paperwork and never made me feel like I wasn’t a priority. Its because of this team that I have a renewed faith in doctors. Thank you very much.
    Jenn Williams — Feb 27, 2020
    About Dr. Jan Eckermann, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962619668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Eckermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eckermann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eckermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckermann works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eckermann’s profile.

    Dr. Eckermann has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckermann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

