Offers telehealth
Dr. Jan Eckermann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Eckermann works at
Limited To Official County Duties Only1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2274Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jan M. Eckermann, MD2323 16th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 843-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr Eckermann by my insurance company as a second opinion and I cannot express my gratitude to him and his wonderful staff. I was diagnosed with multiple issues in my back and needed a spinal fusion. From the moment I entered the office I felt heard. He is extremely easy to talk to and truly cares about his patients. While most Dr.’s tend to listen to respond, Dr. Eckermann listens to hear. From my experience, he seems to trust his instincts as equally as he trusts the facts. I was in and out of a wheelchair due to severe sciatic pain depending on the day and now, post fusion, I am walking and dancing again, living a pain free life. His office staff is just as dedicated to making their patients comfortable. Crystal continuously went above and beyond any expectation I could have ever had in helping me with disability paperwork and never made me feel like I wasn’t a priority. Its because of this team that I have a renewed faith in doctors. Thank you very much.
- Neurosurgery
- English, German
- 1962619668
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Eckermann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
