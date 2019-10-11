Dr. Jan Fuerst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuerst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Fuerst, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Fuerst, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Fuerst works at
Locations
-
1
Richard L Mcbride MD PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 279, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-7033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuerst?
Charming office personnel and Dr Fuerst is very personable and easy to speak with about your concerns. Thorough and a very nice person.
About Dr. Jan Fuerst, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1669487526
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuerst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuerst accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuerst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuerst works at
Dr. Fuerst has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuerst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuerst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuerst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuerst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuerst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.