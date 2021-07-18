See All Pediatricians in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Jan Johnson, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jan Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Dr. Johnson works at Sea View Pediatrics in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA and Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sea View Pediatrics
    23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-5437
  2. 2
    Sea View Pediatrics
    1031 Avenida Pico Ste 106, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-5437
  3. 3
    Aliso Viejo Office
    2 Journey Ste 100, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Fever
Immunization Administration
Cough
Fever
Immunization Administration

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jan Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326193632
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.