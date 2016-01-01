Dr. Jan Moreb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Moreb, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Moreb, MD
Dr. Jan Moreb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Moreb works at
Dr. Moreb's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8174
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreb?
About Dr. Jan Moreb, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- Male
- 1295774164
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shaare Zedek|Shaare-Zedek
- Hadassah Hosp
- Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreb accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreb works at
Dr. Moreb has seen patients for Myeloma and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moreb speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.